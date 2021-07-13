Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,488,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,436.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,321.57. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $818.67 and a 52 week high of $1,447.42. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

