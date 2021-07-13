Brooks Automation, Inc. (NYSE:BRKS) CEO Sells $2,345,235.00 in Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NYSE:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00.

Shares of BRKS stock traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $89.11. 10,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,415. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

