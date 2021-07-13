Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

NYSE:OC opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.