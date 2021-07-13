Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 8,406 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,987 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 2,210.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TowneBank by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.53.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.28 million. On average, analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

