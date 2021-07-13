Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,177,864 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 97.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,177,864 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,900 shares of company stock worth $625,711 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

