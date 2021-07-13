Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,289,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Xylem by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after buying an additional 477,666 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Xylem by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,012,000 after buying an additional 449,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,353,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $664,504.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,761.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,442 shares of company stock worth $3,550,292. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE XYL opened at $121.64 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

