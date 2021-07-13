BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $98.65

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$98.65 and traded as high as C$100.16. BRP shares last traded at C$99.94, with a volume of 261,002 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.90.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$98.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.55%.

About BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

