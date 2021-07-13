Bumble Inc. (NYSE:BMBL) Director Purchases $5,030,175.00 in Stock

Bumble Inc. (NYSE:BMBL) Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00.

BMBL opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.