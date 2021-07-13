Caas Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 200,000 Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGGRU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $273,000.

Shares of AGGRU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Agile Growth Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

