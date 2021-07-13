Caas Capital Management LP Invests $1.31 Million in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROX. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tronox by 420.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 236,552 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tronox by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tronox by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TROX opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.56. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 2.66.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TROX. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,041.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

