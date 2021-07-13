Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Sun Country Airlines as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,606,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

