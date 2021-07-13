Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of SI-BONE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 32,501 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 51,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $1,660,418.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $148,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.