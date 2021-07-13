Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $7,229,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $2,073,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $2,336,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $71,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGEM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

CGEM stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

