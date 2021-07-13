Caas Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter valued at $7,993,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter valued at $7,275,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter valued at $4,446,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter valued at $4,444,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter valued at $4,092,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KSICU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

