Caas Capital Management LP Takes $1.78 Million Position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000.

JOAN stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.50. JOANN Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JOAN shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

JOANN Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

