Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $202,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 616 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $1,163,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Generac by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Generac by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Generac by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,725,000 after buying an additional 79,193 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.20.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,870 shares of company stock worth $10,249,340. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $448.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.02 and a 1-year high of $452.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.07.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.