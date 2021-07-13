Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.70 on August 13th

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $1.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CBOX opened at GBX 293 ($3.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.20 million and a P/E ratio of 34.40. Cake Box has a 12 month low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 424 ($5.54). The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 297.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOX shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cake Box from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

