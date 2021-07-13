Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NYSE:CPZ) Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. Acquires 40,486 Shares

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NYSE:CPZ) Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. purchased 40,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.73 per share, with a total value of $839,274.78.

Shares of CPZ stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

