Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 607,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 62,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $13,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Caleres by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $512,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,046. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

