Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 607,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 62,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 211,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $512,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,253 shares in the company, valued at $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,335 shares of company stock worth $1,092,046. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.69.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.