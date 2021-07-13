Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.91 Million

Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will post sales of $269.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $264.26 million to $274.90 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $250.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

In related news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $142.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 126.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.