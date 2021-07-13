Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.53

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.53 and last traded at $44.69, with a volume of 208763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

