Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $44,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CM opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.51. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $120.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.2051 dividend. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

