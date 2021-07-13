Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Holdings Decreased by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert trimmed its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,637 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Canadian Solar makes up approximately 1.0% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Robotti Robert owned 0.13% of Canadian Solar worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth $3,357,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth $3,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.85. 21,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,120. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.70.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

