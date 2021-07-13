Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

XGN has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised their target price on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

XGN opened at $13.97 on Friday. Exagen has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $236.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $342,208.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter valued at $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter valued at $518,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

