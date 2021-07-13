Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $581.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. Research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,101 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,375,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 275,080 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,213.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 250,794 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 188,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

