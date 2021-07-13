Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

PACB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $31.96 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 190,651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

