Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSTR shares. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $203,693.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $48,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,736.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $451.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.15. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 24.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

