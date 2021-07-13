Caption Management LLC Invests $224,000 in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in KT during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KT during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in KT during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KT during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in KT during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

KT stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.20. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.