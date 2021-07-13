Caption Management LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Caption Management LLC owned 0.07% of Support.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Support.com by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares during the period. 13.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Support.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

SPRT opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48. Support.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Support.com had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

