Caption Management LLC Sells 88,047 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Caption Management LLC lessened its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 88,047 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in CalAmp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 167,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in CalAmp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 400,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CalAmp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 39,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $433.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

