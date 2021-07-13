Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 35.9% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,944.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 458,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 122,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $379.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

