Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 702 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.75% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $24,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,440,000 after acquiring an additional 204,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 904,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,810,000 after acquiring an additional 56,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 76,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,696 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

SFBS stock opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.16.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

