Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,681 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.16% of The Western Union worth $16,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in The Western Union during the first quarter worth $66,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.19.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.