Captrust Financial Advisors Has $26.72 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 566,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $26,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after buying an additional 644,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,871,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 50.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,671,000 after buying an additional 280,552 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 833,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,324,000 after acquiring an additional 344,851 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WERN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.41.

Shares of WERN opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

