Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,114,521 shares of company stock worth $255,264,956 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.87.

Shares of LLY opened at $236.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $239.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.