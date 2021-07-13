CareCloud, Inc. (NYSE:MTBC) Director John N. Daly Sells 5,000 Shares

CareCloud, Inc. (NYSE:MTBC) Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $44,000.00.

NYSE:MTBC opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. CareCloud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc operates as a healthcare information technology (IT) company. The firm engages in the provision of an integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based electronic health records and practice management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare IT and Practice Management.

