CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $24.07 on Monday. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after buying an additional 522,919 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,813,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after buying an additional 414,578 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 1,426.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 375,273 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

