CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) Director Greg M. Schwartz Sells 3,900 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) Director Greg M. Schwartz sold 3,900 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $106,587.00.

Shares of CARG opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.