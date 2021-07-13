Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to post $2.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $2.10. Carlisle Companies posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $11.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.10. 1,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,011. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.27. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $113.83 and a one year high of $197.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

