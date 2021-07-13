Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives $15.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on CARS shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. 1,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,041. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $906.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 2.36. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in Cars.com by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,550 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth about $14,612,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,500,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,405,000 after purchasing an additional 990,400 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth about $7,501,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.