Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Jeffrey Zwelling Sells 12,852 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Jeffrey Zwelling sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $269,892.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $324.12 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.89 and a fifty-two week high of $327.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

