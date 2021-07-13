Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) CFO Brian N. Schell Sells 11,974 Shares

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) CFO Brian N. Schell sold 11,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.28, for a total value of $1,416,284.72.
CBOE stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.07. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.
Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
