Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) CFO Brian N. Schell Sells 11,974 Shares

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) CFO Brian N. Schell sold 11,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.28, for a total value of $1,416,284.72.

CBOE stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.07. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.