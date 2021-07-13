Ccore Price Tops $0.0131 on Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Ccore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ccore has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $22,351.65 and approximately $57.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00053084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.31 or 0.00885326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005413 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

