Cd Baer Pettit Sells 2,500 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.81, for a total value of $1,359,525.00.

Cd Baer Pettit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.86, for a total value of $1,159,650.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00.

NYSE MSCI traded down $4.05 on Tuesday, hitting $555.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,614. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $563.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of MSCI by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in MSCI by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in MSCI by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

