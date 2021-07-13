CD Projekt’s (OTGLY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTGLY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.78.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

