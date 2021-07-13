CDW Co. (NYSE:CDW) Insider Christina M. Corley Sells 3,989 Shares

CDW Co. (NYSE:CDW) insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88.
Shares of CDW stock opened at $176.33 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $184.58.
CDW Company Profile
Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.