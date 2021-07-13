CDW Co. (NYSE:CDW) Insider Christina M. Corley Sells 3,989 Shares

CDW Co. (NYSE:CDW) insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $176.33 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $184.58.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.