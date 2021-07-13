Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of CLRB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.15. 2,907,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,141. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 87.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

