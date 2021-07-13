Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.13 Billion

Brokerages expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will announce sales of $30.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.90 billion. Centene reported sales of $27.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $121.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.84 billion to $121.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $124.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.08 billion to $126.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

NYSE:CNC opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.78. Centene has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Centene by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.