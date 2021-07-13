Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centennial is a pure-play Permian Basin oil producer. It has a huge acreage position in the Delaware Basin, which is likely to provide the company with years of production. Notably, it expects to complete 40-48 gross wells this year. Moreover, its balance sheet strength is commendable, which provides financial flexibility. Its net debt to capitalization of only 29.1% is impressive. Moreover, higher realized commodity prices are expected to boost profits. However, higher projected costs for 2021 will likely affect its bottom line. Notably, reductions in global fuel demand have affected its E&P activities. Fuel demand is expected to remain relatively soft due to continued uncertainty amid the pandemic. Moreover, its adjusted free cash flow remained in the negative territory for the last few years. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.84.

Shares of CDEV opened at $6.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 6.57. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. Research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 1,110,592 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 878,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 847,411 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 790,620 shares during the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

